Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

