PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 1.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6,157.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DHI opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

