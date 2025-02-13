Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

Rockwell Automation, Quanta Services, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, and WEC Energy Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are investments in companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or development of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal energy. These stocks provide investors with the opportunity to support sustainable energy practices while potentially earning returns from the growing market and demand for clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $302.24. 693,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,881. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.28. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $8.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.13. 592,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,545. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $205.82 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,143,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,891,016. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $85.55. 1,422,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $101.62. 1,134,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

