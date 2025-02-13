Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,409.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 671,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 651,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 258,916 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

