36,732 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $185.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.81 and a 200-day moving average of $179.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.