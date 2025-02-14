517,071 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Bought by Kedalion Capital Management LLP

Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 517,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,077,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Kedalion Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,129,000.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $20.09 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.