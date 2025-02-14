517,071 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Bought by Kedalion Capital Management LLP

Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 517,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,077,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Kedalion Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $20.09 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

