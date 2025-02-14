Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $12.05 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

