Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 79,597 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $197.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

