7,879 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.