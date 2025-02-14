Vicus Capital Has $789,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after buying an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,449 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $92.93 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.