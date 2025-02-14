Aries Wealth Management Sells 1,310 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.01 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

