Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Cut to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

TSE:CMG opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$8.67 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.53. The firm has a market cap of C$714.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 325,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

