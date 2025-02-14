Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE TEL opened at $153.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.61 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.