Family Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Family Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.