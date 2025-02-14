Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 568,292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,060,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 345,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 342,346 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

