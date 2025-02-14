AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 1,329,319 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,222,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329,319 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $203,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.59 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.