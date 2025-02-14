Wedbush Downgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Neutral

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

FND opened at $97.96 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

