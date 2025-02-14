Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 27,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.21. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,283,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 269,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCTX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital cut their price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

