Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Estimate for Expro Group Earnings

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Expro Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of XPRO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Expro Group has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Expro Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Expro Group by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 739,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 290,212 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 907,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 321,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Jardon purchased 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $493,132.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,113.34. This trade represents a 15.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,181 shares in the company, valued at $787,971.59. The trade was a 35.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

