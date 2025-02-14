ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.34 and last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 11885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get ePlus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLUS

ePlus Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $15,590,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 122,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.