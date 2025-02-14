Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Declines By 22.2%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,258,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,617,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

