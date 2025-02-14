Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Universal Display

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

Shares of OLED opened at $143.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $140.17 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Universal Display by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

