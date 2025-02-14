Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $10.90. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 273,016 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $329.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 2,751.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 293,662 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

