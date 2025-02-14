National Bankshares Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$34.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
