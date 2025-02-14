Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $208.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.40. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

