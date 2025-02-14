Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SSV stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. Southern Silver Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$68.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95.
