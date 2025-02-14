Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

