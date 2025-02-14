Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 200.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $277,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,050.52. This represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,286,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 651,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

