Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp
In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $277,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,050.52. This represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,286,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 651,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
