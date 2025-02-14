Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

