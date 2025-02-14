Financial Review: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) versus RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of RadView Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and RadView Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 3 2 0 2.17 RadView Software 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 100.28%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than RadView Software.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and RadView Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $310.89 million 0.73 -$19.39 million ($0.19) -9.53 RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadView Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and RadView Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -8.75% -9.15% -7.29% RadView Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats RadView Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company’s WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel.

