Best Medical Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

Tempus AI, Firefly Neuroscience, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and UnitedHealth Group are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to stocks of companies that operate in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and biotechnology companies. Investing in medical stocks exposes individuals to the financial performance and growth potential of the healthcare sector, which can be influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, technological advancements, and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,392,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.49.

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Shares of Firefly Neuroscience stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,493,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02. Firefly Neuroscience has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $15.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $869.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $791.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. 8,896,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,729,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $532.43. 1,252,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.22.

