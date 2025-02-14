RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. RADCOM had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.44%. RADCOM updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RADCOM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.03. 22,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,878. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RDCM. StockNews.com upgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

