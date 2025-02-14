Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.19 and a 200 day moving average of $366.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

