Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 252,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
NYSE:DAO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 119,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,209. Youdao has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $927.58 million, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.50%.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
