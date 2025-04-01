Short Interest in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Drops By 23.1%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lotus Technology Stock Down 22.1 %

NASDAQ LOTWW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 18,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,256. Lotus Technology has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

