Short Interest in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Drops By 23.1%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Lotus Technology Stock Down 22.1 %
NASDAQ LOTWW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 18,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,256. Lotus Technology has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.
About Lotus Technology
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Technology
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.