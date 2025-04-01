Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Expands By 38.8%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 857,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 71.58%. The company had revenue of ($6.64) million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Maiden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

