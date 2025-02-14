Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCM. Cormark lowered Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Accountability Research reduced their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

VCM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $25,390. Insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

