Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vince Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE VNCE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 23,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Vince

In related news, major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $16,818,837.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,262,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,633.89. This trade represents a 85.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vince in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

