Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, Iris Energy, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry. These companies may be developing technology related to cryptocurrencies, mining cryptocurrencies, or providing services within the digital currency space. Investing in bitcoin stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the potential growth and opportunities within the cryptocurrency market through traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. 10,169,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,839,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,371,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,834,246. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 5.76. MARA has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,661,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,876,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 4.25. CleanSpark has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $24.72.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 7,713,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,496,908. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,019,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,357,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,406,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,415,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

