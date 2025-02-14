Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Onestream Q1 Earnings

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Onestream in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onestream’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onestream’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

NASDAQ OS opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. Onestream has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter worth $168,000.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $295,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,709,787 shares of company stock worth $231,177,930.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

