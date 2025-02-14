Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Publishes Investor Presentation

On February 11, 2025, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) filed a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In this filing, Processa Pharmaceuticals disclosed that a copy of a slide presentation, known as “Presentation Materials,” which the company intends to make available on its website, was attached to the Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

Get alerts:

The Presentation Materials, dated February 2025, provide insights into the company’s operations, performance, and future outlook as of the date of the filing. While Processa Pharmaceuticals reserves the right to update these materials in the future to reflect subsequent events or changes, the company explicitly disclaims any obligation to do so.

It is important to note that the information included in this disclosure, particularly in Item 7.01, along with Exhibit 99.1, should not be considered as filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless expressly stated in a future filing.

Additionally, in compliance with Item 9.01 of the filing requirements, Processa Pharmaceuticals listed the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: Processa Pharmaceuticals Investor Presentation dated February 2025.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted as Inline XBRL.

As per the signature section, the report was signed on behalf of Processa Pharmaceuticals by George Ng, the Chief Executive Officer, on February 11, 2025. The company’s contact information includes its address at 7380 Coca Cola Drive, Suite 106, Hanover, Maryland 21076, and telephone number (443) 776-3133.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the disclosed Presentation Materials for a comprehensive understanding of Processa Pharmaceuticals and its current strategic initiatives.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Processa Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Featured Stories