IN8bio, Inc. Reports Positive Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of INB-100 in Leukemia Patients New York, February 11, 2025 – IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) recently disclosed updated favorable clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 investigator-spons

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read IN8bio’s 8K filing here.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
