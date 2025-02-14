Q1 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Lowered by Zacks Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after acquiring an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,139,000 after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after buying an additional 1,748,763 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

