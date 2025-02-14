Fold, Inc. and FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. Announce New Date for Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has rescheduled a special meeting regarding its proposed business combination with Fold, Inc. The meeting was initially set to be held on February 12, 2025, and has now been postponed until February 13, 2025, at 11:30 am Eastern Time.

The purpose of the meeting, as previously announced on July 24, 2024, is to consider and vote on the Agreement and Plan of Merger between FTAC Emerald and Fold. This merger will involve the subsidiary of FTAC Emerald, EMLD Merger Sub Inc., merging with Fold, with Fold continuing to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of FTAC Emerald.

The special meeting will proceed as planned, with no changes to the location, record date, purpose, or any of the proposals that will be brought forth during the meeting. The details of the meeting, including the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, have been outlined in FTAC Emerald’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on January 24, 2025.

The information provided in this filing, along with the attached press release as Exhibit 99.1, has been furnished for disclosure purposes and is not to be considered as a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This information should not be incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Investors and stakeholders interested in understanding more about the proposed business combination between Fold and FTAC Emerald have been directed by the companies to review the registration statement on Form S-4, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus. Additional documents relating to the transaction will be filed with the SEC, all of which will contain vital information regarding the merger.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company spearheading the business combination, and Fold, a bitcoin financial services provider, have emphasized the importance of the rescheduled special meeting and the subsequent steps in achieving the merger. They have also provided their contact details for any further queries.

