Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 223.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.88%.
Veru Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ VERU opened at $0.53 on Friday. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
About Veru
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
