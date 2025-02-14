Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

