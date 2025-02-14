Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollomics Stock Up 22.2 %
NASDAQ:APLMW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,476. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Apollomics Company Profile
