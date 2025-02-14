Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollomics Stock Up 22.2 %

NASDAQ:APLMW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,476. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Apollomics Company Profile

Read More

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

