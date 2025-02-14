Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DND

Dye & Durham Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE DND traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 237,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. The firm has a market cap of C$947.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.18. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$10.92 and a 52-week high of C$22.59.

In other news, Director Eric Shahinian bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.