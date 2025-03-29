Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $899,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

