Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 158.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

